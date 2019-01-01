‘Barcelona should get Neymar and Griezmann’ – Liga giants urged to do double deal by Urbano

The Spanish champions are being linked with star turns at PSG and Atletico Madrid, with a familiar face claiming that they should look to sign both

should not be mulling over whether to sign Neymar or Antoine Griezmann, says former technical secretary Urbano, with it suggested that they should go and sign both.

The Liga champions are in the market for another frontman this summer.

It was expected that international Griezmann would be the man they turned to.

A deal had been rumoured for the World Cup winner 12 months ago, before he decided to remain at .

He is now looking for a move, while Neymar is said to be doing likewise at .

A return to Camp Nou for the Brazil international has been mooted, with the Blaugrana apparently open to the idea of bringing him back.

Urbano, though, believes that Barca should be considering snapping up two superstar strikers, rather than choosing between them.

He told Catalunya Radio: "I would like both of them."

A man who worked at Camp Nou alongside Robert Fernandez is, however, aware that building bridges with Neymar may be difficult after he pushed for a switch to France in 2017.

Urbano added: "You can understand Neymar coming back because of the quality he has, but with the way he acted at that moment, in the summer of 2017, it would be difficult."

If Barca are to bolster their attacking ranks, then departures are also to be expected.

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move elsewhere after struggling to prove his worth in Spanish football.

Ousmane Dembele is another seeing his future called into question after being acquired with the funds generated by Neymar’s sale.

"Dembele has incredible potential, he's young and he can still add a lot," said Urbano.

He added on the 22-year-old winger, who was lured away from German giants in a big-money deal two years ago: "We knew when we signed him that he'd had some problems, but we assessed, above all, the profile of the player we were signing."

Dembele has struggled for form and fitness throughout his time at Camp Nou.

He is, however, considered to boast plenty of potential and may be retained even if marquee additions are made to Ernesto Valverde’s squad.