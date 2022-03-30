Barcelona vs Real Madrid Champions League clash sets new women's world record for attendance

By Peter McVitie
Getty

A massive crowd was present at Camp Nou to see the Spanish champions demolish their eternal rivals

The Women's Champions League match between Barcelona and Real Madrid has set a new record for the highest attendance in women's football.

The Clasico clubs went head to head at Camp Nou in the second leg of their quarter-final tie in the European competition.

Spanish champions Barca provided a spectacle for the record crowd as they went on to thrash their rivals 5-2 in front of the fans on Wednesday, sending them through with an 8-3 aggregate win.

What is the new record?

A massive 91,553 people were in attendance at the Blaugrana's stadium to see the resolution of the tie.

That sets a new world record for women's football, breaking the previous record set at the World Cup in 1999 when the United States faced China at the Rose Bowl.

What are the top attendances in women's football?

Rank

Teams

Attendance

Competition

Year

1

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

91,553

UWCL

2022

2

USA vs China

90,185

World Cup

1999

3

USA vs Japan

80,203

Olympics

2012

4

England vs Germany

77,768

Friendly

2019

5

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

60,739

Primera Division

2019

