Barcelona pre-season 2022-23: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & everything you need to know

The Catalan giants have a string of matches lined up in pre-season including a Clasico

After a disappointing season in 2021-22, Xavi Hernandez does not want to waste any time getting his team back on track to challenge for silverware on multiple fronts.

Barcelona will have medical tests and their first training session of the 2022-23 season on July 4. However, the entire squad are not expected to return on that date as many of them were busy with their respective national teams until mid-June.

After playing a friendly in Spain they will fly to the United States to take part in the Soccer Champions Tour.

Barcelona pre-season 2022-23 fixtures & results

Date Fixture Kick-off time Venue July 13 Barcelona vs Unió Esportiva Olot 6pm BST July 20 Barcelona vs Inter Miami 12:30am BST Jul 23 Real Madrid vs Barcelona TBD Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Jul 27 Barcelona vs Juventus TBD Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles July 31 Barcelona vs New York Red Bulls 12am BST Aug 6 Barcelona vs AS Roma 8pm BST

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been confirmed for the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour this summer, with two old adversaries preparing to rekindle their Clasico rivalry on a pre-season date in Las Vegas. Barcelona will also play New York Red Bulls in the USA before hosting AS Roma in the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou.

How do I get tickets for Barcelona pre-season matches?

It is yet to be revealed how much tickets will cost to watch the matches, but release dates have been set that fans can put into their diaries. An exclusive pre-sale window was opened on Wednesday, June 15, with it possible to register interest at SoccerChampionsTour.com. Meanwhile, general sale tickets can be accessed from June 17.

For the Joan Gamper Trophy, tickets can be accessed by clicking here.

When does Barcelona's 2022-23 season start?

Barcelona will play their first competitive match of the 2022-23 season either on August 12 or 13 in La Liga.

The full fixtures will be released on June 23.