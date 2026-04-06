Barcelona have officially moved to sign a replacement for Lewandowski from the Bundesliga

Barcelona have officially moved to sign a new striker in anticipation of the departure of their Polish star, Robert Lewandowski, when his contract expires at the end of the current season.

Robert Lewandowski faces uncertainty regarding his future at Barcelona, with his contract set to expire next June, a situation that has sparked debate within the Catalan club over whether he should stay or go.

Although the management has hinted at the possibility of extending the veteran Polish striker’s contract, this issue remains a clear point of division, particularly as some officials are insisting on renewal, whilst others believe it is necessary to turn a new page in attack during the summer transfer window.

For its part, the newspaper "Sport" reported that Kosovan striker Vesnik Aslani once again stood out in the German league this week by scoring a superb goal against Mainz, though he was unable to prevent Hoffenheim’s 2-1 defeat. and his team remains in contention for a Champions League spot, currently sitting fifth, just three points behind the leaders, thanks largely to the performance of their star striker.

The newspaper noted that the Kosovan player is not a traditional striker. Rather, his style fits that of the modern forward, capable of moving outside the penalty area, linking up with his teammates, operating on the flanks, and creating attacking opportunities across the pitch.

With Lewandowski’s future still unclear, Aslani could be a replacement for the Polish striker.

Barcelona’s sporting management has been monitoring his progress for months as a financially viable option in the transfer market, with potential for development. As revealed by his agent, Ayman Dahmani, Barcelona has officially requested information regarding his situation.

This move confirms that Aslani’s name is on the table at Deco’s sports academy, as part of the club’s sporting plans. In this context, the striker’s price tag, which could be less than €30 million, makes him a realistic option.

The player himself is not immune to the media hype. Following his recent stunning performance, Aslani addressed his future and linked it to Barcelona, leaving the door open to a potential move, saying: “Let me play football first, then we’ll talk after the season ends.”

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