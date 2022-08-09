Barcelona forward Depay offered to Juventus amid question marks over Camp Nou future

The Dutchman is set to be offloaded as the Liga giants look to raise extra funds

GOAL can confirm that Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has been offered to Juventus. The Serie A club are considering whether to make a move for the Dutchman, who is now surplus to requirements for the Blaugrana.

Juventus would be able to sign Depay on a free transfer as Barcelona look to offload players to ease their financial difficulties and register new signings such as Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde.

Will Depay join Juventus?

The former Manchester United forward and his representatives are expected to meet with Juventus officials to discuss potential terms.

The outcome of these negotiations will likely decide Depay's future, but Juventus are believed to be admirers of the Netherlands international.

Depay could be the next man through the doors at the Allianz Stadium once they finalise a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic as they remain open to further incomings and outgoings before the transfer market closes.

Why do Barcelona need to sell players?

Barcelona have put Depay at the top of a growing transfer list as they attempt to reduce their wage bill.

The arrival of Lewandowski also means the 28-year-old would be limited for game time at the Catalan club this season.

There are hopes at Barcelona that upwards of €100 million (£84m/$102m) can be raised from player sales, with Frenkie de Jong still the subject of interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The departures will allow the club to take a small bite out of the €1.3 billion debt accumulated over recent years.

The likes of Martin Braithwaite, Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti could also be sacrificed as Xavi trims down his squad for the new season.