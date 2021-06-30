Barcelona

Barcelona fixtures: La Liga 2021-22 dates & when do they play Real Madrid?

Ryan Kelly
Last Updated
Ronald Koeman's Catalan club will take on Real Madrid in October and March next year as they kick off at home

Barcelona kick off La Liga 2021-22 against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on August 15, 2021.

Ronald Koeman's side will be eager to put last season's third-place finish behind them by getting off to a positive start when they take to the field for the new campaign.

After that the Catalan outfit face Athletic Club away on August 22, followed by games against Getafe, Sevilla and Granada.

The fixtures were confirmed by the Spanish football association (RFEF) on June 30, 2021 and Goal has all the details about Barcelona's schedule.

When do Barcelona play Real Madrid?

Barcelona's first game with Real Madrid in the 2021-22 Liga season is scheduled to be played on October 24, 2021 at Camp Nou.

The return Clasico fixture in Madrid will take place on March 20, 2022.

Barcelona La Liga 2021-22 fixtures

You can see the full list of Barcelona's 2021-22 Liga fixtures in the table below.

Note that fixtures and dates will be subject to change.

Matchday Date Fixture
1 Aug 15 Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
2 Aug 22 Athletic Club vs Barcelona
3 Aug 29 Barcelona vs Getafe
4 Sep 12 Sevilla vs Barcelona
5 Sep 19 Barcelona vs Granada
6 Sep 22 Cadiz vs Barcelona
7 Sep 26 Barcelona vs Levante
8 Oct 3 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
9 Oct 17 Barcelona vs Valencia
10 Oct 24 Barcelona vs Real Madrid
11 Oct 27 Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona
12 Oct 31 Barcelona vs Alaves
13 Nov 7 Celta Vigo vs Barcelona
14 Nov 21 Barcelona vs Espanyol
15 Nov 28 Villarreal vs Barcelona
16 Dec 5 Barcelona vs Real Betis
17 Dec 12 Osasuna vs Barcelona
18 Dec 19 Barcelona vs Elche
19 Jan 2 Mallorca vs Barcelona
20 Jan 9 Granada vs Barcelona
21 Jan 19 Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
22 Jan 23 Alaves vs Barcelona
23 Feb 6 Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
24 Feb 13 Espanyol vs Barcelona
25 Feb 20 Valencia vs Barcelona
26 Feb 27 Barcelona vs Athletic Club
27 Mar 6 Elche vs Barcelona
28 Mar 13 Barcelona vs Osasuna
29 Mar 20 Real Madrid vs Barcelona
30 Apr 3 Barcelona vs Sevilla
31 Apr 10 Levante vs Barcelona
32 Apr 17 Barcelona vs Cadiz
33 Apr 20 Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
34 May 1 Barcelona vs Mallorca
35 May 8 Real Betis vs Barcelona
36 May 11 Barcelona vs Celta Vigo
37 May 15 Getafe vs Barcelona
38 May 22 Barcelona vs Villarreal