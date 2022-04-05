Barcelona confirm Women's Champions League clash with Wolfsburg is another sell-out

Barcelona have confirmed that all available tickets for their Women’s Champions League semi-final tie against Wolfsburg later this month have sold out in 24 hours.

The Catalan giants revealed 50,000 seats made available to members sold out on Monday before those put on general sale were snapped up by Tuesday afternoon.

Barcelona’s quarter-final second leg victory over Real Madrid last month set a new record for the highest attendance in women's football, with 91,553 supporters in attendance at Camp Nou.

What was said?

In a statement on the club’s website, Barca said: “Barca Femeni will play again at the Camp Nou on April 22 in the first leg of the Women's Champions League against Wolfsburg and will once again have the unconditional support of the Barca people, who have responded en masse to the announcement that they will return to there will be a big party at the Stadium to accompany Jonatan Giraldez's team on their way to the final in Turin on May 21.

“In just over 24 hours, tickets that have been made available to members and the general public have been sold out due to the avalanche of demand for this party.”

Barcelona confirmed that there are some tickets still reserved by UEFA that may be released for general sale in the days before the game.

After hosting the two-time Champions League winners in the first leg, Barca then travel to Germany for the return meeting on April 30.

PSG face Lyon in the other semi-final, with the final scheduled for May 21 at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

Last month’s Clasico tie at the Camp Nou broke the previous attendance record for a women’s football match set at the World Cup in 1999 when the United States faced China at the Rose Bowl.

The Spanish champions provided a spectacle for the record crowd as they thrashed their rivals 5-2 in to seal an 8-3 aggregate win.

