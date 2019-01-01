Barcelona confirm Messi is available for Champions League opener against Dortmund

The Argentine is in line for his first appearance of the 2019-20 campaign after making a full recovery from a calf injury suffered in August

Lionel Messi has been declared fit ahead of 's clash at on Tuesday night.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been out of action since sustaining a calf injury in pre-season, following his return to Camp Nou from the Copa America with .

The 32-year-old returned to full training on Monday morning and has been included in Ernesto Valverde's 22-man squad for the trip to Westfalenstadion.

Messi will travel to with his teammates later today, as Barca prepare to open their latest Champions League campaign.

The Spanish champions have been drawn in Group F, alongside Dortmund, Milan and Slavia Prague.

Messi has not featured for Barca since a final defeat against on May 25, with Valverde having to make do without a prized asset at the start of the season.

The Blaugrana are fifth in after four matches, posting wins over and Valencia while also suffering an opening day defeat against Atheltic Bilbao and drawing at Osasuna.

More to follow.