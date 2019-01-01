Barcelona confirm Messi is available for Champions League opener against Dortmund
Lionel Messi has been declared fit ahead of Barcelona's Champions League clash at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been out of action since sustaining a calf injury in pre-season, following his return to Camp Nou from the Copa America with Argentina.
The 32-year-old returned to full training on Monday morning and has been included in Ernesto Valverde's 22-man squad for the trip to Westfalenstadion.
Messi will travel to Germany with his teammates later today, as Barca prepare to open their latest Champions League campaign.
The Spanish champions have been drawn in Group F, alongside Dortmund, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague.
Messi has not featured for Barca since a Copa del Rey final defeat against Valencia on May 25, with Valverde having to make do without a prized asset at the start of the season.
The Blaugrana are fifth in La Liga after four matches, posting wins over Real Betis and Valencia while also suffering an opening day defeat against Atheltic Bilbao and drawing at Osasuna.
