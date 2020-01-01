Barcelona confirm Champions League clash with Napoli will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak

Next week's heavyweight European encounter at Camp Nou is the latest in a long line of fixtures to be affected by the spread of COVID-19

's last 16 second-leg meeting with in the will be played behind closed doors, the Spanish club have confirmed on Tuesday.

In a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak in , no supporters from either club will be allowed entry into Camp Nou for the European clash on March 18.

Barcelona officials attended an emergency meeting with the Spanish health and sports ministries, and Catalan public health body on Tuesday, and came to a unanimous decision regarding a proposed shut-out of fans for the fixture.

More teams

Quique Setien's men were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Stadio San Paolo last month, and will not have the benefit of home support when they attempt to reach the quarter-finals of the competition next week.

It had been reported that Napoli were attempting to get the return fixture postponed altogether, but the club have insisted that the "story is fake news" in a post on social media.

The club's official statement reads: "Napoli denies reports claiming that the club has asked for the match against Barcelona to be postponed. The story is fake news.

"We support the decisions of the Italian government and of UEFA."

All of was put under lockdown on Monday as cases of coronavirus continue to rise in the country, which has been the worst-affected in Europe to date.

Over 9,000 people have tested positive for the illness in Italy, and 463 deaths have been recorded in total, with up to 16 million people in the northern region already in quarantine.

Naples is situated on the southern coast, but Spanish officials were reluctant to take any chances when it comes to the safety of everyone involved in Barcelona's meeting with Napoli.

The secretary general of sport for the Generalitat de Catalunya, Gerard Figueras, recommended that the game be held in an empty stadium at the start of the week, following the measures put in place for 's Champions League showdown against .

That second-leg fixture will also be played behind closed doors at Parc des Princes on Wednesday, with more disruptions to the European football calendar expected in the coming weeks.

Article continues below

Serie A has been suspended indefinitely , with Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte insisting the health of the general population must be put above the continuation of sporting events.

"Our habits have to change, we must sacrifice something for the good of all of Italy," Conte told a press conference. "This is why we will adopt even more stringent measures."

Elsewhere, the Swiss has been suspended until March 23, and both the and Premier League are reportedly gearing up to complete the rest of the domestic season behind closed doors.