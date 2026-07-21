Barcelona are watching the future of former winger Abdessamad Ezzalzouli with keen interest. The 24-year-old Real Betis star has attracted a wave of English interest, and any move this summer could hand the Catalan club up to 19.5 million euros.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Aston Villa and Newcastle United are pushing hard for the Moroccan winger, who reported for Betis's pre-season training last Monday. The Andalusian club are holding firm on a 60 million euro release clause to keep him.

Barcelona retain 20% of any future sale of Ezzalzouli. Should Betis stand by their asking price, that clause would net the Blaugrana a further 12 million euros, taking their total revenue from the player to 19.5 million euros against the mere 7.5 million euros Betis paid to sign him.

The Catalans originally owned 50% of the Moroccan's rights. Betis later picked up an additional 30% as part of the deal that took Vitor Roque to Palmeiras, leaving Barcelona with just 20%.

English interest arrives at a time when both clubs are flush. Aston Villa banked a huge sum from the sale of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for 137 million pounds, while Newcastle raked in serious money from the transfers of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham (108 million pounds) and Anthony Gordon to Barcelona (70 million pounds plus 10 million in add-ons).

Ezzalzouli was outstanding for Real Betis last season, scoring 15 goals and setting up 10 more. That form put him firmly on the radar of the big clubs. Barcelona, meanwhile, are tracking every potential cash injection to fund their business in the current window as their financial crisis rumbles on.