Barcelona ace Dembele facing 10 weeks out with thigh injury

forward Ousmane Dembele is likely to be out for up to 10 weeks with a thigh injury, the club have confirmed.

The international was forced off in the first half of Wednesday's 3-1 win over former club .

Barca announced on Friday that Dembele has damaged the biceps femoris of his right thigh and is expected to be out of action until February.

Article continues below

Dembele is due to miss a difficult run of matches for the LaLiga champions, who face , Real Mallorca, , and Deportivo before the mid-season break.

He will also sit out the Champions League visit to on December 10 and is highly likely to be unavailable for the revamped Supercopa de Espana, with Barca facing Atletico in the semi-final on January 8.