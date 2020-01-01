Barca president Bartomeu admits Braithwaite transfer unfair on Leganes

The former Middlesbrough striker has arrived at Camp Nou to cover the Catalans' injury-hit strikeforce - leaving his former side exposed in turn

president Josep Maria Bartomeu has defended the club's decision to sign Martin Braithwaite but admits have every right to feel aggrieved by the transfer.

The champions confirmed on Thursday they had signed the striker after triggering an €18million (£15m/$19m) release clause in his contract.

Barca were granted special dispensation to sign Braithwaite outside of the transfer window after losing Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele to long-term injuries.

Liga strugglers Leganes have been blocked from bringing in a replacement forward, however, much to the frustration of the club's general director Martin Ortega.

Ortega accused the league and the Royal Spanish Football Federation of causing Leganes "irreparable damage" and has asked for the rule to be amended.

Speaking at Braithwaite's introductory news conference on Thursday, Bartomeu agreed the loophole needs to be looked at.

"We have paid the clause following the regulations, although we believe that it should be revised because it is not fair that Leganes cannot now sign anyone," he told reporters.

Barcelona's decision to sign Braithwaite has raised eyebrows, but Bartomeu believes the former forward can be a big asset for the club this season and beyond.

"After analysing different players, we chose Martin. We believe it will help us win the two remaining titles," he added.

"I am very excited about the arrival of a new player and we hope he will help us in a league that we want to win and that is very open. He will give us strength.

"We had a long-term injured player like Dembele, in addition to Luis Suarez. The technical team has studied players and we hope Braithwaite can debut quickly.

"He has signed for the next four and a half years and comes to help now and for the future."

Braithwaite could make his debut when visit Camp Nou on Saturday, and Barca director Eric Abidal is happy with the new arrival.

"Martin is a international, with experience different from those players we have," said Abidal, who dodged questions regarding his recent row with Lionel Messi.

"He has character, strength, speed and great potential. I have had the opportunity to speak with coaches he has had. He will contribute a lot and be decisive.

"Hopefully, we can compete with him at the highest level."