Barca, Man City & Juve to miss out as PSG offer Michut professional contract

The 17-year-old is one of several top talents the Ligue 1 champions are trying to tie down to a professional deal

have offered Edouard Michut a contract as they look to fight off interest from , and .

The French giants have been in negotiations with the 17-year-old for more than two weeks and are confident they can tie him down to his first professional deal.

PSG are offering a three-year contract to the midfielder, who is one of the most treasured talents in the club’s youth system.

Michut has been compared to first-team star Marco Verratti and has already been called up to train with Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Goal understands Michut would prefer to stay with the champions than head to another of Europe’s top teams, who have reached out to his entourage.

Barcelona were reported to have made an approach in October last year, while it has been claimed City boss Pep Guardiola is a fan and was eager for the Premier League outfit to snap him up immediately.

“We will see, but we hope to find a contractual agreement in an ambitious project," his agent, Philippe Lamboley, told Le Parisien on Monday.

Michut is not the only young prospect that the capital club are in talks with.

Centre-back Soumaula Coulibaly, 16, has had several meetings with the club’s hierarchy over a three-year contract, too, as his current deal will run out in 2021.

Meanwhile, Spanish attacking midfielder Ayoub Yousfi, 17, has rejected the chance to begin his professional career with Thomas Tuchel’s side and will likely join fellow Ligue 1 outfit Angers.

The trio are already regulars in the PSG Under-19s, while Coulibaly and Yousfi featured in the UEFA Youth League this season.

In addition, discussions with Thierno Balde and Kenny Nagera are ongoing. Balde has also made staying in Paris his top priority, but teams from Ligue 1 and the Premier League clubs have inquired in recent weeks.

PSG were crowned Ligue 1 winners for the third time in a row this year after the campaign was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuchel’s team had 11 games left to play in the league and held a 12-point lead over runners-up .