Barca-linked Xavi is focused on the team's upcoming matches, says Al Sadd

As links continue between Barcelona and the club's legend, Al Sadd insist that Xavi is focused on leading the club going forward.

Barcelona are expected to hire Xavi as the club's newest manager following Ronald Koeman's dismissal this week

Goal can confirm that the club's legendary former midfielder has been offered the job, although the club insists that his mind isn't set on Barca.

What was said?

"In response to what's been circulating recently, Al Sadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club," Al Sadd said in a statement..

"Xavi is fully focused on the team’s upcoming matches, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and to defend the title."

The current situation

The club have named Barcelona B manager Barjuan as interim boss, and confirmed that he will take charge of their next Liga match, against Alaves this weekend.

As things stand, Barca sit ninth in La Liga, nine points behind leaders Real Sociedad.

Al Sadd, meanwhile, are set to face Ahli as they set atop the Qatari League.

