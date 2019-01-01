Barca consider selling Semedo after right-back requests Atletico Madrid move

The Portugal international has been promised a starting berth at the Wanda Metropolitano, something the Blaugrana cannot guarantee

The transfer saga involving , and Nelson Semedo has taken another turn, with the full-back pleading with Barca to consider the Rojiblancos' offer of €25 million (£22m/$28m) for his services.

Goal published recently that the Blaugrana had no interest in selling Semedo, but the player himself has asked the Spanish champions to reconsider as Diego Simeone's side have offered the 25-year-old a spot in their starting XI – something Barca cannot guarantee.

Indeed, the international has been sharing the right-back spot with Sergi Roberto, with the former racking up 26 appearances last season while the latter amassed 29.

Officially, Semedo is not for sale, but recent developments will force the Blaugrana to consider their options ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Atletico have been made aware, however, that €25m (£22m/$28m) is at least €10m shy of Barcelona's valuation of the wide defender, whom the Liga giants signed for €30m from just two years ago.

As such, Barca are keen to recoup at least what they spent on the player and will not entertain offers of less than €35m (£31m/$39m) for an outright purchase.

Another option for the Cules, however, would be to include Semedo in a part-exchange deal that would see Antoine Griezmann swap the Wanda Metropolitano for Camp Nou.

The Frenchman admitted recently that he would be moving on from the Spanish capital for the 2019-20 season, but it is unlikely that any deal will be done for the World Cup winner until July 1, when his release clause drops to €120m (£106m/$135m).

Article continues below

With Semedo keen to switch allegiances, Atletico's interest is unlikely to go away - especially given the summer exits of long-term servants Diego Godin and Juanfran, while Lucas Hernandez has been snapped up by .

It may be that some time passes before any breakthroughs are made in deals for either player, though, which would suit Semedo fine as he gears up for Nations League action with Portugal, who face in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Should they come through that clash as victors, they will face either or in the final.