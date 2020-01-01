Barbra Banda decisive as Shanghai Shengli thrash Tabitha Chawinga's Jiangsu Suning

The Zambian put in an impressive display as her Chinese side maintained their winning form against the Malawian's team on Saturday

Barbra Banda continued her impressive form this season after contributing an assist in Shanghai Shengli's 3-0 victory over Tabitha Chawinga's Jiangsu Suning in a Chinese Women's encounter on Saturday.

Banda was facing off against Chawinga for the first time since they met at the Cosafa Women's Championship in 2017 when the former's Zambia thrashed the latter's Malawi 6-3 in Zimbabwe.

Banda is marking her debut season in style as she has contributed five goals this season to fire Shanghai to top of the log, while Chawinga netted four times to keep third-placed Jiangsu in the mix.

Camilla's brilliant header broke the deadlock for Shanghai following a goalmouth scramble off a free kick in the 17th minute.

Jiangsu came close to finding an equaliser but were denied from a free-kick by the Shanghai goalkeeper in the 35th minute.

Ambitious Shanghai almost doubled their lead when Tang Jiali stole the ball in a dangerous position and shot from distance but her effort went inches wide in the 42nd minute.

After the half-time break, Banda broke through on the right before teeing up Shen Mengyu for an easy tap-in from close range to double the advantage for Shanghai in the 56th minute.

Despite Chawinga being introduced a minute later, there was little the Malawian could do to rescue Jiangsu as Jiali dribbled past the hapless defence in the 68th minute to seal Shanghai's triumph.



Chawinga was in action for the final 33 minutes for Jiangsu but they still suffered their second loss of the season, while Banda lasted the duration and her assist was decisive in Shanghai's fifth win.

The result means Shanghai are three points clear at the top with 15 points from five matches, while Jiangsu are fourth with nine points.