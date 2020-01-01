Barbra Banda bags hat-trick and assist as Shanghai Shengli thrash Hebei China Fortune

The Zambian was on song thrice as she inspired her Chinese side to another massive win over her opponents in Tuesday's encounter

Barbra Banda bagged her second hat-trick of the season in Shanghai Shengli's 7-0 victory over Hebei Fortune in a Chinese Women's encounter on Tuesday.

The Zambian star and her Chinese side went into the game on the back of suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of Wuhan in a disappointing 3-0 loss on Saturday.

This time, the 20-year-old striker put up an outstanding display to ensure Shanghai bounced back to winning ways against Hebei as they aimed to reclaim the top of the summit.

Tang Jiali opened the scoring for Shanghai thanks for an assist from Banda after just nine minutes of the encounter.

Banda doubled the lead four minutes later before netting her 10th goal of the season and brace of the match for the visitors' third in the 18th minute.

Rampant Shanghai gained a fourth of the contest through Wang Linlin's effort a minute from the half-time break.

After the restart, Jiali hit her brace of the encounter three minutes into the second half before Yan Jinjin added the sixth after scoring off a Banda's rebound in the 75th minute.

The Zambia international stole the ball from a defender and netted her treble of the match a minute from time to complete the rout for Shanghai.

The treble means the former Logrono striker has now scored 11 goals in eight outings for the Shanghai Shengli side in her maiden season.

The win also means Shanghai remain are second with 21 points from eight matches - a point behind leaders Wuhan.