Barbara Banda nets brace in EDF Logrono defeat to Levante

The Zambian forward was on song twice, however, her side bowed at home to Levante on Saturday

Barbara Banda scored a brace in EDF Logrono's 4-2 loss to Levante in Saturday's topflight encounter.

The Zambia international was making her sixth appearance of the season after her goal-scoring debut against SC Huelva on November 4.

It was the visitors that gained a two-goal lead after 13 minutes courtesy of Charlyn Corral's brace before Banda pulled on the brink of half time.

In the second half, Ona Batlle scored in the 51st minute to recover Levante's two-goal lead, and Corral fired home the visitors' fourth of the day in the 74th minute.

A minute from full time, the African reduced the deficit but her effort was not enough to save them from ending 2018 on a disappointing note.

With her latest brace, Banda has now scored four goals in six games for the Spanish outfit this season since joining from Green Buffaloes late October 2018.

They will start the new year 2019 with a trip to face Real Sociedad in their next league encounter on January 6, 2019.