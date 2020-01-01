Balotelli admits he would love to play for Napoli

The Brescia forward has discussed a possible switch to the San Paolo

Brescia forward Mario Balotelli revealed he would love to play for side .

Balotelli joined hometown club Brescia in August last year, but was linked with a move to Napoli.

The former , and forward said he tried to join Napoli and suggested he would still like a move to the Stadio San Paolo.

More teams

"I tried it [to join Napoli]," Balotelli told Fabio Cannavaro during an Instagram Live chat on Monday.

"I would have a great time in Naples. I would make my daughter head ultra. She supports Napoli.

"I sing to her, 'Brescia, Brescia', but she continues to support Napoli. She was very happy when I took her to the San Paolo, she was hypnotised.

"It is always a good emotion to enter San Paolo, although in my opinion the most beautiful stadium is San Siro."

Balotelli had scored five goals in 19 Serie A games this season when the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A 36-time international, Balotelli, 29, last played for the national team in 2018 and said while he wanted a return, he respected coach Roberto Mancini.

"I have a special relationship with him," he said.

"I am happy if you feel you don't have to call me up for the national team because I know that if you were to call me up, you wouldn't do it to make me sit on the bench.

"It is right that you call who deserves it the most. The day I deserve it, I will be there and play."

Mancini believes Balotelli has the quality to return to international football but has to do more for his club Brescia to earn a recall.

Article continues below

“[Balotelli], in terms of the qualities he has he is one of the best around, but that’s not enough,” Mancini told Sky Sport earlier this month.

“He has to give more; at Brescia he hasn’t done a lot and he knows it. Our hope is to have him at 100 per cent, like in 2012 under [Cesare] Prandelli.”

Italy's Serie A is currently indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.