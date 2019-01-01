Bale trolls Real with 'Wales, golf, Madrid' banner after sealing Euro 2020 qualification

After Tuesday's victory, the Welsh star was seen celebrating in front of a flag that will be seen as provocative by his club side

Gareth Bale risked incurring the wrath of with his celebration of ' qualification.

Wales – semi-finalists at Euro 2016 – booked their ticket to next year's European Championships with a 2-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday.

Aaron Ramsey's double in Cardiff ensured Wales leapfrogged Hungary and clinched the second automatic qualifying spot in Group E.

Bale and his team-mates celebrated wildly post-match, with the former talisman particularly catching the eye.

Tipped to leave Madrid and criticised for his priorities amid his love for golf, Wales fans have adopted the chant, "Wales, golf, Madrid", which has been heard during the international break.

And on Tuesday, Bale was seen celebrating in front of a Wales flag with the words: "WALES. GOLF. MADRID... IN THAT ORDER".

The words became famous when former Real striker Predrag Mijatovic said Los Blancos were third on Bale's priorities behind his national team and playing golf in his spare time.

“I think Gareth Bale is a very particular kind of person," Mijatovic said.

“I don't know him personally, but from what I've read of the comments he has made, he seems quite a particular type, which might mean he comes across as being a bit strange.

“But to have someone like that at the club, who they say isn't integrated and has other, more important worries than his own team and his club... the first thing he thinks about is Wales, then golf and after that, Real Madrid. I haven't spoken to him but that's how he comes across.”

When asked about the Wales chant in a recent press conference, Bale admitted that found it entertaining.

"I've heard it, especially when I was on the bench and when I came off, and the boys were laughing," he told Sgorio Cymru.

"It's a good bit of fun."

And he also revealed that 's notorious football media coverage doesn't affect him and he finds a lot of the comments amusing.

"I find [the Spanish press] hilarious to be honest, especially some of the pictures and stuff my friends send me," Bale said in a press conference prior to the Hungary match.

"On one it said triple bogey - and I've never had a triple bogey! At least give me an albatross! It's funny.

"Some of the things I have seen, people don't understand and don't know what they're on about. So I just find it quite funny."