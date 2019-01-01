Bale not included in Real Madrid squad for Audi Cup trip as attacker continues to push for move

A transfer to China appeared to be on the cards but fell through, leaving the Welshman in limbo yet again

Gareth Bale has not been included in 's 24-man squad for the Audi Cup clash against as the Welshman looks to secure a transfer away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The squad announcement follows news of a collapsed move to , with Madrid unwilling to let the wantaway attacker leave the Spanish capital without receiving a transfer fee.

Jiangsu Suning looked set to sign the 30-year-old and hand him a reported wage of £1 million ($1.2m) per week, but instead moved for Croatian striker Ivan Santini, who had spent one season at .

In doing so, the Chinese club went over their permitted quota of foreign players, well and truly putting an end to any chance of Bale had of moving to Nianjing.

Reports had suggested Bale was left so furious with Real's refusal to let him leave Madrid for free that he was too upset to travel to Munich, but Goal can reveal that the player is simply trying to negotiate a way out of the club.

It is unknown which club or clubs are in talks with the captain, but the decision to snub the Audi Cup is precautionary, with all parties keen to avoid any possibility of injury as the transfer saga continues to roll on.

James Rodriguez, Eder Militao and Casemiro have also been left out of Madrid's travelling party, but all three players are part of the club's plans for the new season and are taking time to gain full fitness after taking part in the Copa America over the summer.

Thibaut Courtois will miss the trip as well, with the Belgian shot-stopper having picked up a grade II sprain in his left ankle. Madrid have not yet provided a return date for the goalkeeper as they continue to monitor his progress but it is understood that the club expect him to return to action in mid-August.

Los Blancos are set to take on Spurs at 's Allianz Arena, with a second clash against the hosts or Fenerbache set to follow depending on results.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Lunin, Altube.

Defenders: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola, Javi Hernández, De la Fuente, Miguel Gutiérrez.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Isco, Seoane.

Forwards: Mariano, Benzema, Lucas Vázquez, Vinicius Jr., Hazard, Rodrygo, Kubo.