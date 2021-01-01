Bakambu’s brace propels Beijing Guoan past Mbia’s Wuhan FC

The DR Congo international scored in each half as the Imperial Guards recorded their first away win of the new season

Cedric Bakambu was Beijing Guoan’s hero having scored twice in Monday’s 2-0 defeat of Wuhan FC in a Chinese Super League encounter.

The 30-year-old found the net in each half as the Imperial Guards silenced the Han Army to pick up their second win of the new season.

Following a shaky start to the 2021 campaign that saw them lose their first two games versus Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai Port, Slaven Bilic’s men returned to winning ways against Dalian Pro.

Still basking in the euphoria of that result, they travelled to the Dongxihu Sports Centre for a date with Li Pang’s side - who are without a win so far.

However, it was Bakambu who gave them a dream start with just five minutes into the game from the penalty mark.

A goal-bound Zhang Yuning was fouled in the box by Stephane Mbia – prompting referee Shunqi Tang to award a penalty. The former Villarreal man converted the ensuing kick after sending goalkeeper Chunyu Dong the wrong way.

Despite the strong response from the hosts, they were unable to level matters as the first half ended in favour of the Beijing based team.

A minute into the second half, Bakambu completed his double to hand his team a two-goal advantage. Following a defensive mishap by Wuhan defenders, the African star slotted a low shot past the goalkeeper.

That goal slowed down the fighting spirit of Pang and his team as the visiting side took control of ball possession.

Even at the introduction of Xingqi Li, Yoann Arquin, Junjian Liao and Yi Luo, Wuhan ended up on the losing side – a result which put them in the relegation zone after just four matches in Group B.

After an impressive shift, Bakambu was substituted for Chinese defender Taiyan Jin in the 90th minute.

For the hosts, Cameroon’s Mbia and Cote d’Ivoire forward Jean Kouassi were in action from start to finish.

Beijing Guoan now occupy the fourth spot in the log having accrued six points from four games - two points behind leaders Shanghai Shenhua.

While they would be hoping to consolidate on this result against Kim Jong-boo's Hebei on May 16, Wuhan would be eyeing their first win at Tianjin Tigers a day later.