Bailly targeting silverware with Man Utd as he aims to repay faith shown in him

The Ivorian is eager to get back on the pitch and help the club in their pursuit of trophies having recovered from a long-term injury

Eric Bailly wants to help get back to winning major trophies as he steps up his recovery from surgery.

A serious knee injury has seen Bailly miss the entire 2019-20 campaign to date, but he recently returned to full training and is closing in on a return.

Indeed, the 25-year-old was an unused substitute during United's last three fixtures against , and Tranmere Rovers and he was handed minutes for the U23's in a recent clash with Newcastle.

Bailly was due to become a free agent in the summer, but the club decided to exercise a two-year extension option which will see him remain at Old Trafford until at least 2022.

The international is in line for his first senior appearance of the season on Wednesday night, when the Red Devils take on Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in the semi-finals.

United have slipped way off the pace in the Premier League but if they can turnaround a 3-1 first-leg deficit against their local rivals, three competitions will still be up for grabs.

Solskjaer's men are through to the fifth round of the and the round of 32, with Bailly eager to get back on the pitch as soon as possible to aid their trophy pursuit.

“Through all the tough times I've had, the club has always shown a lot of faith in me,” he told MUTV. “And, as part of that show of confidence, they have given me this contract extension.



“So I need to be thankful for the confidence that they have shown in me, thankful and ready to give my best when I return to the team, to show them that I am completely behind the team, and, hopefully, to go on to lift some silverware in the future.



“There are still a lot of matches to be played. We're still in all the different cups - the FA Cup, and the Europa League, as well as continuing to work in the Premier League. We're going to keep on it in training and stay united as a team, right through to the end of the season.”

Bailly understands why he wasn't risked for United's 6-0 FA Cup win at Tranmere over the weekend but claims to be "building confidence" with each passing day in training.

“I've always remained motivated, equally at my best, as well as in my worst moments of injury,” he added. “I had some difficult times last year but, once those times have passed, they are the past, and it's time to make the most of these opportunities now presenting themselves.

“I'm fit and well, I'm back training with the team, building confidence for my return. This is going to be a very important year.

“Given those conditions [at Tranmere], it wouldn't have been the right pitch for a player returning from a long-term injury to start his returning match on such a surface.

“But I was happy to be with the team, to see them win the game, and that's my focus, to prepare for the day when I'm back playing with them.”