Bailly accuses Man Utd of 'favouring English players' after being loaned out to Marseille

Eric Bailly has accused Manchester United of "favouring English players" following his loan move to Marseille.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ivory Coast international has suggested that United have been guilty of home nation bias when it comes to team selection, having seen the likes of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw given regular roles in recent years despite their erratic form. Bailly has said that he hopes new manager Erik ten Hag can change that dynamic after being officially presented as a Marseille player on Tuesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 28-year-old, who will ply his trade at Stade Velodrome on loan for the duration of the 2022-23 season, told reporters: "The club should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance. [The club should] encourage competition in the dressing room, not just look out for some. I’ve always had the feeling that the national player was prioritised.

"That doesn’t happen at Chelsea or other big Premier League clubs. Some people take it for granted that they are going to start, and that weakens the team. Luckily [Erik] Ten Hag has a lot of character and I hope he can change that dynamic.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bailly was restricted to just four Premier League outings for United in 2021-22 as he once again struggled with niggling fitness issues. The centre-back has been on the books at Old Trafford for six years now and remains contracted to the Red Devils until 2024, but Marseille reportedly have an option to buy him outright next summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAILLY? Marseille are set to face Tottenham in a Champions League group stage opener on Wednesday, with Bailly in line to make his debut for the French outfit.