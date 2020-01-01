Bahoken nets cheeky backheel as Angers dispatch Lens

The Cameroon striker eclipsed his compatriot Ignatius Ganago at the Stade Felix Bollaert-Delelis

striker Stephane Bahoken scored a sensational goal for Angers as they dispatched Racing Club de Lens 3-1 away from home in on Sunday.

Arnaud Kalimuendo had equalised for Lens in the 34th minute following fine work from Gael Kakuta after Mathias Pereira Lage had given the visitors a 22nd-minute lead.

Kakuta and Kalimuendo had both been influential in Lens’ recent victory over , and again appeared set to inspire Lens to a positive result here.

Bahoken then equalised just after half time when he met a corner from Ivorian midfielder Angelo Fulgini with a sensational back-heeled volley at the near post.

The 28-year-old has now scored three and contributed one assist in his last five games, and there are few forwards in the French top flight whose form can match the Central African’s in recent weeks.

Bahoken was replaced in the 68th minute, five minutes after Lens had introduced his compatriot Ignatius Ganago for Kalimuendo as they sought for an equaliser against an Angers side who thrive when playing on the counter-attack.

However, it was Angers who struck next, with Pierrick Capelle scoring in the first minute of stoppage time to secure all three points.

Bahoken’s goal was his only shot on target out of four attempts, and he also set up one goalscoring opportunity during a bright performance.

Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana and Massadio Haidara all featured for Lens, while Farid El Melali, Ibrahim Amadou, and Lois Diony were in action for Angers. Sofiane Boufal was also introduced as a 67th-minute substitute for the visitors as they sought to kill off the contest.

Both Amadou and Kakuta hit the woodwork for each side during an entertaining contest.

This was Angers’ third away victory on the bounce, following on from their successes against Stade Rennais and , and they move up to eighth place with 19 points from 12 outings to date.

Next up for Angers, who finished 10th in the French top flight last term, they host Lorient next weekend, before travelling away to later in the month.

For Lens, now ninth on 18 points, they must travel away to Stade Rennais, before hosting Herault on December 12th.