Bafana Bafana striker Veldwijk set to return to action as K-League 1 kicks off

The Bafana Bafana forward would become the first South African footballer in the world to return to action amid Covid-19 pandemic

international Lars Veldwijk is set to make his Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors debut on Friday when his side open the 2020 K-League 1 season with a home fixture against Suwon Bluewings.

While many countries around the world have closed their football leagues due to the coronavirus outbreak, South Korean football is set to kick-off.

The 12-team K-League 1 had initially been scheduled to start on February 29 but was postponed due to the pandemic which has managed to contain.

This will see Veldwijk becoming the first South African player in the world to return to competitive football as most of his compatriots are uncertain about when they will play the game again.

Two of Veldwijk’s Bafana Bafana teammates - Percy Tau who plies his trade in and -based Bongani Zungu - are reeling from having their respective leagues cancelled.

The match between Jeonbuk Motors and Suwon Bluewings is expected to attract global following as the K-League has struck broadcasting deals with a number of media companies outside South Korea, keen to satisfy football-starved markets.

“Live football is really rare these days. It is a great opportunity to let the world know about Asia’s top league. We hope fans will forget about the virus when they watch the K-League,” said President of the K-League 1 Kwon Oh-gap as per The Guardian.

Veldwijk is expected to make his maiden appearance for Jeonbuk Motors, whom he joined in January from Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam.

Most of this weekend’s K-League 1 fixtures will be played on Saturday, a day after Jeonbuk Motors and Bluewings set the season rolling.

South Korea held national elections in April without triggering a wave of new infections, with 66 percent of the country’s 44 million people voting.

The country has confidence that football matches will not pose a health risk to players and fans.

“In the process of preparing for the league to begin we consulted with medical experts and their common opinion was that we can consider starting the league when the number of confirmed patients was under 30 for at least two weeks,” Kwon added.

Last week, all 1 100 players and staff of the league were tested and all results returned negative.

Some of the measures to be taken during matches include each player having their own marked bottle, and extreme spitting is discouraged.

Journalists are required to stand two metres from players or coaches during post-match interviews, which would strictly be held on the pitch.

Players are prohibited from shaking hands and talking to each other at close range.

Dino Ndlovu could become the second South African to return to football as the Chinese leagues are also close to a start.