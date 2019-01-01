Bafana Bafana: Let us see what Ntseki can do at a higher level – Kannemeyer

The former South African international has urged the current squad to impress the new coach ahead of the Malagasy clash

Former Bafana Bafana defender David Kannemeyer believes the match against Madagascar will pose a challenge for coach Molefi Ntseki and his squad whilst urging the players to focus on the game of football, rather than what is happening in the country.

After Zambia pulled out of a friendly match with Bafana, the South African Football Association (Safa) moved quickly to secure a new match against the Malagasy set for Saturday night at Orlando Stadium.

“It’s an easy way out because the association wanted to have a game. I cannot say much about the game but all I know is that it will be a test for the coach,” Kannemeyer told Goal.

“It’s not going to be easy because Ntseki is now at a different level, totally different from coaching the junior teams, but we need to give him a chance and let’s see,” he added.

“I don’t think he is experienced at senior level and we talk about players who are playing at the top level in the (Premier Soccer League) and some of them come from Europe. It’s a challenge but let’s see,” he reacted.

Speaking about the quality of the opponent as the Islanders managed to finish in the quarter-finals of the 2019 in , the former Bafana left-back is confident the national team will impress the new coach.

“Today anything is possible in football, we cannot undermine them because they beat at Afcon. They were good and Nigeria struggled against them,” continued the former defender.

“I always say it all depends on how much you want it because the coach can’t play now. It’s up to the players to do the job because this will be a tough match for Bafana,” he responded.

With some of the players looking to impress Ntseki and having expressed safety concerns before the match against Chipolopolo due to the xenophobic attacks in the country, Kannemeyer has urged the players to focus on the game.

“I can say to the players that it’s a fresh start for them and the team because there is a new coach now. I believe Ntseki has his best eleven, his best 18 and whoever gets a chance to start must actually grab it with both hands because it’s all about securing a ticket for the next games," expressed the Cape Town-based legend.

Article continues below

“It is what it is and we see the ugly pictures in the media, but this will be a good test for the team and I don’t think we can lose our focus and blame this on looting and violence.

“The players are paid to do the job and they will enjoy good support because of the free entry, but let’s see how they perform against Madagascar,” concluded the legend.