Baba Rahman: Chelsea loanee reveals reason for choosing PAOK

The Ghana international has shed light on his transfer to the Greek outfit

Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba has set sights on winning the Greek championship with new club PAOK.

The left-back sealed a half-season loan move from Chelsea last week after being frozen out of the first team at Stamford Bridge.

The transfer marks his return to elite division football after an injury cut short a loan spell with Spanish side Real Mallorca last term.

"I'm feeling great and happy to be here. To come here was an easy decision for me. First impression has been very good. It has been very welcoming here: the people, the fans. I have received so many social media messages. I am very happy," Baba told his new club's official website.

"I already know a little bit about the club from watching football and I know about how passionate the fans are, so I know a little bit about the club before making this choice.

"I'm ready. I'm feeling good physically and mentally. I've been training and playing games, so for me, physically and mentally I'm ready and I can't wait to get it started.

"This is a good chapter for me and I know PAOK in the past years have always been fighting for the title. This is the main or one of the main reasons why I chose PAOK. I can't wait to achieve the club's goals."

Relegated to the Chelsea U23s this season, Baba made three appearances for the youth side in Premier League 2.

"My characteristics as a left-back, I try to win the ball, get forward, put in crosses, try to use my speed. That's just a little bit about me," the 26-year-old added.

"It's rather unfortunate that we cannot have [the fans] in the stadium. I know how passionate they are from watching the games on the TV. I see when the stadium is packed, it's really amazing.

"I would wish to have them at the stadium but we all know what is going on in the world at the moment, so I hope things get sorted and we can have them back but they should keep supporting and we're going to fight for the club."

Baba joined Chelsea from German side Augsburg in 2015. After limited appearances in his first season, he has had to spend every subsequent term out on loan.

German Bundesliga fold Schalke 04 and French outfit Stade Reims are his other two previous loan clubs.