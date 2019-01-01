Azubuike Okechukwu opens season account in Rizespor’s win

The midfielder got off the mark to help the Black Sea Sparrowhawk return to winning ways at Timsah Arena

Azubuike Okechukwu opened his goal account in Rizespor’s 2-0 victory over Bursaspor in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The 21-year-old who joined the Black Sea Sparrowhawk in January found the back of the net to help his side bounce back to winning ways after last weekend’s stalemate with Antalyaspor.

Okan Buruk’s men started the game brightly after Aatif Chahechouhe got the curtain raiser in the 21st minute of the encounter.

The Nigeria midfelder then sealed the victory with 12 minutes left to play to help them claim their fifth win this season.

Okechukwu featured for the entire duration of the tie alongside compatriot Chidozie Awaziem, who made his fourth appearance for the side since joining from Porto.

Abdullahi Shehu replaced Ramazan Keskin at the half-hour mark but could not prevent his side from the defeat.