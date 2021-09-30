Azpilicueta joins Drogba and Lampard in Chelsea’s exclusive Champions League list

In starting against Juventus, the Spain international matched a feat achieved by the African football great as well as five former Blues players

Cesar Azpilicueta equalled Didier Drogba’s Chelsea Champions League record having been handed a starter’s role in the Blues’ 1-0 defeat to Juventus on Wednesday night.

The Spain international became the seventh Blues star to start 50 matches in the European club competition alongside the Ivorian legend.

Other Chelsea players in this exclusive rank are Frank Lampard, John Terry, Ashley Cole, Peter Cech and Branislav Ivanovic.

However, that Azpilicueta’s milestone did not end well as Thomas Tuchel’s men bowed to the Italian elite division outfit at the Juventus Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Federico Chiesa put the Serie A side ahead just 10 seconds into the second half, shooting past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with devasting efficiency after he was teed up by Federico Bernardeschi.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men blew away a good chance to double their advantage later, albeit, the Premier League side finished the stronger. Unfortunately, Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz could not keep their efforts on target.

Having featured for 62 minutes, Azpilicueta was subbed off for Trevoh Chalobah, the same time Hakim Ziyech was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Since joining the Stamford Bridge giants from Olympique Marseille on August 24, 2012, in a reported fee of £7 million, the Spaniard has been a major force in the West London side’s squad – while enjoying a trophy-laden spell that included winning the Champions League and two Europa League titles.

Chelsea boss Tuchel lamented the soft goal which denied his team a chance of picking a point in Italy – which he blamed on a lack of sharpness.

“It is impossible when you’re at this level to concede an easy goal as what we did tonight, especially in the first seconds of the second half,” he told the club website.

“We have to be able to defend this and be set up but we were punished and it was very frustrating.

“We had a lot of possession, but we did not start sharp enough. In the first 15 minutes or so, we had plenty of opportunities to counter and put the rhythm on the opponents much, much higher on the pitch and in dangerous parts. We needed to ask much more questions than we did tonight [on Wednesday].

Following this defeat, Chelsea are second in Group H with just three points. They would be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they welcome Malmo FF to Stamford Bridge on October 22.

Before then, they try Southampton and Brentford for size in the English top-flight.