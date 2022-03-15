Azpilicueta's Chelsea contract will be renewed, but Barcelona still want to sign Blues captain

Chelsea look set to renew Cesar Azpilicueta's contract, which will create a further block on Barcelona's intention to sign the 32-year-old on a free transfer or for a nominal fee.

Thanks to a clause in Chelsea's agreement with their captain, another year on the Spaniard's deal will be activated based on certain conditions.

However, there is a lot of goodwill between Chelsea and the Blues captain, who is negotiating the situation without an agent, and they could step aside should he push for a new opportunity.

What's the contract situation?

Chelsea have an option to extend Azpilicueta's contract for another year but it is conditional on his appearances in certain competitions.

Although the exact numbers are unknown, the defender is thought to be close to hitting the figure that would spark a renewal.

The Blues are currently under sanctions because of their owner Roman Abramovich and alleged connections to the Kremlin and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

It blocks both transfers and contract renewals but Azpilicueta's deal would likely be waved through due to it being agreed before March 10.

Will Barcelona still sign Azpilicueta anyway?

Barcelona remain as confident as ever despite finding out about the clause in the contract.

The deciding point on whether they can complete the deal is by convincing Azpilicueta himself. They have offered a competitive two-year contract with an option for an extra year.

That's one year longer than the Blues, who have offered a one-plus-one-year contract deal.

The Catalan club are also in advanced negotiations with Andreas Christensen and believe they can beat Bayern Munich to his signature.

It comes after a complete impasse in talks between the west London club and the Denmark international.

Reporting done with both Adrià Soldevila and Rubén Uría.

