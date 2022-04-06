Austrian FA deny approaching Man Utd interim boss Rangnick over national team position

The Austrian Football Association (OFB) has denied reports that they have offered Ralf Rangnick a job as national team manager.

Rangnick is currently the interim boss at Manchester United, a position he will hold until the end of the current season.

Once the term is up he had been expected to take up a backroom or consultancy role at Old Trafford, though the German's record since taking over has hardly electrified fans as the Reds struggle to break into the top four.

What was said?

Addressing rumours that Rangnick was in the running to become Austria's new coach, the nation's FA issued a statement denying that any contact had been made.

Klarstellung: Es hat kein Treffen zwischen ÖFB-Sportdirektor Peter Schöttel und Ralf Rangnick, Trainer von @ManUtd, stattgefunden. — ÖFB - oefb.at (@oefb1904) April 6, 2022

"To clarify: There has been no meeting between the OFB sporting director Peter Schottel and Ralf Rangnick, coach of Manchester United," the governing body affirmed on Twitter.

The bigger picture

Rangnick was drafted in as interim manager following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, but in that period has overseen elimination from the Champions League and FA Cup.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, United currently sit in seventh place, three points behind Tottenham and Arsenal who are tied for the last Champions League qualification spot - and Rangnick recognises all is not well at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

"It's obvious that something needs to be changed, something needs to be rebuilt in the summer," the German told Sky Sports in a recent intrerview.

"The team could do with some more highly-talented, hungry players who really want to develop their own careers."

Further reading