Australia women v Brazil women: TV channel, live stream, Matildas squad news & preview

Can the green and gold pick themselves up after a disappointing start to the Women's World Cup

will take on in their second group match at the Women's World Cup on June 14 (2am AEST) with the action taking place in at the Stade de la Mosson.

The Matildas began their tournament with a shock 2-1 loss to and must bounce back quickly to avoid an early exit from .

Brazil meanwhile made light work of in their opening game as they claimed a 3-0 win with Cristiane becoming the oldest person to score a World Cup hat-trick.

While now facing a battle to make the knockout stages, Australia have a good recent record against the Brazilians and could get their campaign back on track on Friday morning.

Game Australia vs Brazil Date Friday, June 14 Time 2:00 am AEST Stream (AUS only) Optus Sport

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Every Matildas match at the Women's World Cup, including Australia's match against Italy, is available live and free on SBS.

For those looking to stream the match, Optus Sport will also be showing every match of the tournament.

The platform requires a monthly subscription of $14.99 for non-Optus customers.

AUS TV channel Online stream SBS Optus Sport

Squads & Team News

Position Australia squad Goalkeepers Williams, Arnold, Micah Defenders Simon, Polkinghorne, Roestbakken, Catley, Kennedy, Carpenter, Allen Midfielders Luik, Logarzo, Kellond-Knight, Van Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Harrison Forwards Foord, Kerr, Fowler, Raso, Gielnik, De Vanna

Possible Matildas XI: Williams, Carpenter, Polkinghorne, Kennedy, Catley, Kellond-Knight, Yallop, Logarzo, Raso, Foord, Kerr.

Position Brazil squad Goalkeepers Barbara, Villares, Izidoro Defenders Poliana, Limeira, Tayla, Tamires, Santos, Katheleen, Martins, Monica Midfielders Thaisa, Formiga, Andressinha, Luana Forwards Alves, Debinha, Marta, Cristiane, Beatriz, Ludmila, Raquel, Geyse

Betting & Match Odds

Despite losing their opening match, Australia are favourites to win this match, going at odds of $2.10.

Brazil meanwhile are valued at $3 with the draw going at $3.40.

All odds courtesy of sportsbet and correct at time of publishing.

Match Preview

Italy broke Australian hearts on Sunday with a 95th-minute winner providing the ultimate wake-up call for Ante Milicic's side.

The Matildas were strong favourites to beat a side ranked nine places below them, but struggled throughout and put in a particularly shaky second-half performance.

The 2-1 loss leaves Australia in desperate need of a positive result against Brazil, who proved far too strong for Jamaica in their opening match.

Brazil arrived in France on the back of nine straight losses but never looked at risk of tripping up against their lowly-ranked opponents.

Though Australia find themselves fighting an uphill battle to make the knockout stages, they will take solace in their strong recent record against Brazil.

In their last clash, the Matildas beat the South Americans 3-1 and they have now won their past four meetings.

Australia also proved Brazil's undoing at the 2015 World Cup as they claimed a 1-0 win in their last 16 encounter.

Article continues below

While that history may give the Matildas a mental edge, their recent form leaves plenty to be desired with the side losing their past three games and conceding 10 goals during that span.

With World Cup progress on the line, Australia will be hoping to find form at the right time, but if not, expect Brazil to happily send them packing.