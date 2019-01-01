Australia U17 vs Nigeria U17: When is the World Cup tie and how can I watch?
Nigeria face Australia in their last Group B game of the 2019 U17 World Cup holding in Brazil.
This fixture is a mere formality for Manu Garba’s boys as they booked an early ticket into the knockout phase after victories over Hungary and Ecuador.
For Australia, triumph over the Golden Eaglets could earn them a Round of 16 ticket as one of the best third placed teams.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm (West African Time) on Friday, November 1. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (local)
|Match
|Channel
|1/11/19
|20:00 pm GMT
|9:00 pm
|Australia U17 vs Nigeria U17
|SuperSport 9
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Estadio Bezerrao, Gama
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
