Aurier and Rose: Keane labels Tottenham full-backs 'dumb and dumber' after Liverpool defeat

The former Manchester United midfielder faulted the Spurs defenders' performances in Sunday's league outing at Anfield

Roy Keane has slammed Serge Aurier's display in Hotspur's 2-1 loss to on Sunday.

An early goal from Harry Kane was not enough to secure maximum points for the visitors as second-half strikes from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah completed the comeback for Liverpool at Anfield.

Before his substitution in the 83rd minute, Aurier conceded the penalty which led to Salah's winning goal after a challenge on Sadio Mane.

He also struggled to contribute to the team's outing, making just one interception, a single tackle and three clearances before he was replaced by Lucas Moura.

At the end of the game, Keane compared the Ivorian right-back and his partner at the left flank described as "dumb and dumber" unlike Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson who were "absolutely fantastic".

"The two Tottenham full-backs were dreadful. Dumb and Dumber, I'd call them," Keane told SkySports.

"I thought they were really poor. You can't compare them to Liverpool, the two lads who are absolutely fantastic.

"Particularly going forward, okay defensively there's parts of the games they can improve on, but going forward they're absolutely fantastic."