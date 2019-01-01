Aurier and El Arabi on target in Tottenham’s comeback victory against Olympiacos

The Ivory Coast and Morocco internationals found the back of the net for their respective clubs in the elite European competition

Serge Aurier and Youssef El Arabi were on the scoresheet as Hotspur came from behind to secure a 4-2 thrilling victory against Olympiacos in Tuesday’s game.

international El Arabi, who was afforded his eighth appearance in the competition this season, opened the scoring for the Greek club six minutes into the encounter.

Ruben Semedo doubled the lead before Aurier ignited Spurs’ comeback win, setting up Dele Alli’s strike just before the half-time break.

After the restart, Harry Kane levelled for the Lilywhites before the international gave his side the lead for the first time in the game in the 73rd minute, benefitting from Heung-Min Son’s assist.

Kane completed his brace two minutes later as Jose Mourinho’s men clinched maximum points in front of their home fans.

Aurier featured throughout the match while El Arabi, who has now scored four goals in the competition this season, made way for Miguel Angel Guerrero with five minutes left to play.

The victory saw Tottenham progress into the knock-out stage of the tournament along with Group leaders .

Defeat to Olympiacos, on the other hand, ended their chance to move to the next stage of the tournament after securing one point from five matches.