Ex-Cameroon international Aurelien Chedjou has announced he is ending his career as a professional footballer.

The 36-year-old confirmed on his official Twitter handle he was quitting the game after a long career that saw him play for a host of clubs across Europe.

"Thanks to @losclive, @GalatasaraySK, @ibfk2014, @BursasporSk, @AmiensSC, @AdsKulubu, @AJA, @FCRouen, @LIndomptables, all my teammates and coaches, all the fans around the world thanks for the love, I am out,” wrote Chedjou.

The centre-back played for LOSC Lille, Galatasaray, Bursaspor, and Adana Demirspor among other clubs. He signed for Lille at the start of the 2007-08 season, and over five years made over 150 league appearances for the club, helping them to a third Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France success in 2011.

He scored his first Uefa Europa League goal on October 21, 2010, against Levski Sofia after a Stephane Dumont assist to help his team to a 1-0 win.

Chedjou’s performances with Lille led to him being scouted by several prominent European clubs, with both Newcastle United and Valencia declaring their interest in the player. On May 25, 2013, he passed his medical and signed for four years with Galatasaray.

In 2013-14, Chedjou played every minute of Galatasaray’s Champions League campaign, scoring in the Round of 16 home fixture against Chelsea.

He made 119 appearances during a four-year stint with the Turkish side that saw him win the league title in 2015 and three straight Turkish FA Cup titles in 2014, 2015, and 2016 as well as three Turkish Super Cups in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

Article continues below

In the summer of 2017, Chedjou joined Istanbul Basaksehir on a free transfer. However, he broke his ankle in the pre-season preparatory camp and had to wait for his debut but on September 2, 2019, he signed a two-year contract with Amiens SC.

On the international scene, he managed 49 appearances for the Indomitable Lions, scoring one goal. He was part of the national team at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations where the Indomitable Lions reached the quarter-finals, as well as the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.