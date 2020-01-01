Aubameyang’s brace: Arsenal star extends amazing scoring record
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the net twice to help Arsenal to a 3-2 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
AUBAMEYANG HAS SCORED AGAIN!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 23, 2020
WE DIDN'T EVEN HAVE TIME TO TELL YOU THE SECOND HALF HAD KICKED OFF!
🔴 3-2 🔵 (46)#ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/zvJyiBTt9s
Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Carlo Ancelotti’s men an early lead, however, the hosts clawed back to earn maximum points.
Captain. Goalscorer. MOTM.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 23, 2020
🏆 @Aubameyang7 #ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/5GeZcr8VPd
In the process, Aubameyang extended his inspiring run of scoring more Premier League goals on Sundays.
He has been directly involved in 38 goals in 38 English top-flight outings on Sundays, (32 goals, 6 assists), compared to 17 goals in 36 games on all other days of the week.
Overall, the ex-Borussia Dortmund man now boasts of 49 goals in 74 English elite division outings.
Following Sunday's double Aubameyang is now joint-top scorer with Leicester City’s Jammie Vardy with 17 goals so far.
The 30-year-old would be aiming to get among the scorers when Mikel Arteta’s men welcome Olympiacos in Thursday’s Europa League Last 32 second leg.
Alexandre Lacazette’s 81st-minute strike settled the first leg played at the Karaiskakis Stadium.