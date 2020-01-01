Aubameyang joins Mane in PFA Premier League Team of the Year as Salah misses out

The Africans have been recognised for their impressive contribution during the 2019-20 English topflight season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Sadio Mane in the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) Team of the Year, with star Mohamed Salah not included in a star-studded XI.

Despite scoring 19 times and recording most shots (132) in the 2019-20 season, the international seems not to have done enough to merit a place in the selection.

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool dominate the selection, with Jurgen Klopp’s side seeing their efforts recognised in what was a record-setting campaign for the Reds.

More teams

In 35 appearances, Mane found the net 18 times in the English topflight while providing seven assists. Little wonder he leads a three-man attacking setup that has Aubameyang and ’s Jamie Vardy who won the Golden Boot prize with 23 strikes.

For Auba, 31, who has finished as ’s top scorer for each of the past two seasons, he got 22 Premier League goals, albeit, Mikel Arteta’s men finished in a disappointing eighth position having accrued 56 points from 38 games.

playmaker Kevin De Bruyne who was named PFA Player of the Year award is picked alongside teammate David Silva and Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson in the midfield of the selection.

Article continues below

Virgil van Dijk was taken to Anfield in a £75 million ($97m) deal in January 2018, has been a revelation on Merseyside. His performances contributed significantly to Klopp’s side breaking their EPL jinx.

The international is partnered at the heart of the PFA team’s defence by Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu, with Andrew Robertson on the left and Trent Alexander-Arnold lining up on the right.

Behind them, Nick Pope of gets the nod over fellow Manchester City Ederson despite the goalkeeper boasting of more clean sheets than the Englishman.