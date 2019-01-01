‘Aubameyang is a specialist with scoring’ – Emery relieved by Arsenal star’s goal against Man Utd

The 47-year-old gaffer was pleased to see the Gabon forward seal the Gunners' victory over the Red Devils from the penalty spot

manager Unai Emery has praised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s confidence after returning to the score sheet in their 2-0 defeat of on Sunday.

The forward doubled the hosts’ lead at the Emirates Stadium after Granit Xhaka’s first-half opener to hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first league loss as United boss.

A week ago, Aubameyang missed a late spot-kick in the north London derby that saw the Gunners settle for a share of the spoils against Hotspur.

However, the 29-year-old made up for last week's miss by stepping forward to convert calmly from the spot in the 69th minute after Alexandre Lacazette was tripped by Fred in the penalty area.

At the end of the encounter, Emery disclosed that he is satisfied with the Gabonese’s composure against goalkeeper David De Gea and lauded his positive response to the previous miss against Spurs.

“Aubameyang has experience and he’s a specialist with scoring. Lacazette can also shoot and today I had the same confidence with both,” Emery told club website.

“Auba has experience and he’s taken a lot of penalties, sometimes scoring and sometimes missing. But the most important thing is that it’s one action on the pitch.

“He has personality and confidence and I had the same confidence today like last week. For me it’s not one mistake when he didn’t score, it’s one action. The goalkeeper can save it also.”

Aubameyang has garnered 17 goals this term and now trails leading top scorer ’s Sergio Aguero [18] with a goal while Arsenal climbed to fourth with a point behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Emery conceded that the referee Jon Moss’ decision was a ‘soft’ penalty, similar to Spurs' from their previous encounter.

“(It was) soft, like it was last week. Against Tottenham, they gave a penalty against us and today they gave a penalty against Manchester for us. I think we can be happy,” he added.

Arsenal will now shift their focus to an all-important clash against on Thursday as they look to advance to the quarter-finals of the Uefa after a 3-1 loss in the first leg.