Aubameyang feels partnership with Lacazette & Pepe can be as good as Liverpool’s fearsome front three

The Gunners forward is excited by the potential in an attacking unit which combines the same qualities as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane & Roberto Firmino

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes his budding partnership with Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe can be as productive for as the fearsome front line pieced together by .

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have become one of the most consistent and devastating attacking tridents in world football.

Arsenal are set to be charged with the task of trying to contain them on Saturday when Unai Emery’s side pay a Premier League visit to Anfield.

The Gunners will, however, arrive on Merseyside posing plenty of threat themselves, with £72 million ($88m) club-record signing Pepe having added his considerable ability to the pot.

“As we've seen from last season, Liverpool play with three up front and they play very well. Why not us? I think we can do it," Aubameyang told Sky Sports.

“It will be a tough game against them. They are great players. They always try to go forward and try to get goals and assist each other. They are one of the best trios in the world.”

The Gabon international added on Arsenal’s crop of frontmen and comparisons to Liverpool’s: “I see a lot of similarities.

“Pepe and me, we are quick players like Mane and Salah, while Laca is a player who can keep the ball and is really good with his feet like Firmino. So yes, we can say we are close enough.”

Aubameyang has been the main man for Arsenal since arriving in English football, with a share of the Premier League Golden Boot secured last season alongside Salah and Mane.

He has been a prolific presence at Emirates Stadium, netting 43 goals in just 67 appearances, but claims to be happy moving out of a central striking berth if required.

“If asked, playing out wide is not a problem,” said the 30-year-old frontman.

“I've played a lot of times on the right and the left during my career, so I am used to it.”

On the challenges of playing out wide, he added: “You have to run a bit more! You have to provide a few more crosses for the guys in the middle.

“It's a bit of a different job. When you are a striker you have to keep hold of the ball and you have to score goals. When you are out wide you have to run and defend a bit more than if you are playing as a striker through the middle, but it's not a problem.”

Whether operating through the middle or down the flanks, Aubameyang is determined to take his game to even greater heights in 2019-20.

He went on to say, having netted 31 times across all competitions last term: “My target this year is to get more goals than last season.

“It was only my first full season so I can be happy because I shared the Golden Boot with Salah and Mane from Liverpool. It was a big challenge, but I did it and I'm really happy.

“This season, first of all, hopefully we can reach our goal of qualifying for the and of course, personally yes, if I can get more goals than last season, I'd be happy.

“Hopefully it's going to be a good season for Arsenal.”