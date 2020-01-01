Aubameyang becomes second Arsenal player to reach Premier League milestone

The Gabon international found the net against Brendan Rodgers’ men on Tuesday, reaching a landmark achieved by Gunners' legend Thierry Henry

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the second player to score at least 20 Premier League goals in consecutive seasons, celebrating with the opening goal against .

The Gabon international gave the Gunners a 21st minute lead in Tuesday’s league outing against the Foxes to take a slim 1-0 lead into the half-time break at the Emirates Stadium.

He arrived late at the far post to turn home Bukayo Saka’s eye-catching cross – which was unstoppable by impressive goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel – for his 20th goal of the season.

More teams

Club legend Thierry Henry achieved the feat for the North Londoners five consecutive times between 2001-02 and 2006-07.

20 - @Aubameyang7 has become just the second ever @Arsenal player to score 20+ @premierleague goals in consecutive seasons, after @ThierryHenry (five in a row between 2001-02 and 2006-06). Heir. #ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/Wt3vWygyn0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2020

Aubameyang has enjoyed a starring role in the Gunners’ squad since he joined the team from for £55 million plus £5m in further add-ons.

In his debut season, he scored 10 times in 13 appearances while he was more productive in 2018-19 – scoring 22 times from 36 games – which ensured he shared the Golden Boot prize with ’s duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

His goal against Brendan Rodger’s men will be crucial in their quest to secure maximum points as Mikel Arteta’s side continue their chase for a place in Europe next term despite staying sixth in the English top-flight table with 52 points so far.

The forward’s goal against the last time out was his 50th Premier League goal for Arsenal to become the club’s quickest player to that mark in the modern era, reaching the milestone on the occasion of his 79th appearance which was quicker than Henry and Ian Wright, who took 87 and 101 games respectively.

That accounted for 14 goals in 14 games against sides starting the day in the English top-flight relegation zone.

Article continues below

Aubameyang is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in June 2021, and his uncertain future has attracted attention from the likes of .

Arsenal travel to the London Stadium on Sunday for a date with Jose Mourinho’s Hotspur, while Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City would take their qualification chase to Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.