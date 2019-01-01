Atmosphere at Man United under Mourinho 'wasn't healthy' – Sanchez

The Chilean said he lost his confidence under the club's former manager despite claiming the Portuguese was one of the best coaches in the world

Alexis Sanchez said former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho created an unhealthy atmosphere at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was sacked in December and replaced by caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid reports of dressing-room unrest at United.

Sanchez was lured from Premier League rivals Arsenal to United by Mourinho in January last year, however, the 30-year-old forward fell out of favour prior to the Portuguese's departure.

Chile international Sanchez – who has only scored five goals in all competitions since arriving in Manchester – said he lost his confidence under Mourinho.

"Mourinho is one of the best coaches in the world, in the way that he coaches, how he studies videos, the way he goes about things," Sanchez told the BBC.

"But within the group there was that feeling that you were in the team, then out. Sometimes I didn't play, then I did, then I didn't and as a player you lose confidence.

"Then an atmosphere was created that wasn't healthy."

Sanchez, who is in doubt for United's FA Cup fifth-round trip to Chelsea on Monday, added: "I've played football since I was five and if I have the ball taken away from me, it's as if I lose my joy."

The forward has struggled under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well, with the current boss even claiming that he “can't do anything about Alexis” and that the 30-year-old needs to “find himself.”

Should he be fit, Sanchez could have a big part to play for the club in the coming weeks, with both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard set to miss out on upcoming games with Chelsea and Liverpool due to injury.

And while Solskjaer believes there will be a chance for the former Arsenal star to show his best, he has also hinted at giving youngsters Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes opportunities to prove their value.

Aside from Chelsea and Liverpool, Manchester United will also face Crystal Palace and Southampton before heading to France for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.