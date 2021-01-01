Atletico Madrid legend Juanfran names 'unbearable' Neymar as most irritating opponent

The former Rojiblancos defender faced the Brazilian forward during his time at Barcelona and admits he was a nuisance to come up against

Neymar has been branded "unbearable" by Atletico Madrid legend Juanfran, with the former Rojiblancos defender picking out the Brazilian forward as his most irritating opponent.

The 36-year-old defender spent eight years with Atletico before departing in 2019 for Sao Paulo, with a memorable spell in the Spanish capital allowing him to line up against some of the very best in the business.

Neymar fell into that category, having completed a big-money move to Barcelona in 2013, and while the South American often caught the eye with moments of magic on the pitch, he also proved to be a nuisance for those he was facing.

What has been said?

Asked by El Larguero to name the rival that irritated him the most, Juanfran said: "Neymar. Off the pitch they tell me he’s a good kid, but on the pitch, unbearable. He’d provoke you with or without the ball - but I wasn’t a saint either."

The bigger picture

Neymar has earned a reputation for being as frustrating as he is flamboyant - theatrics are seemingly never far away when it comes to the 29-year-old forward - but there is no doubting his ability.

The global superstar scored 105 goals in 186 appearances during his time at Barca, before making a record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) switch to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

He has remained a divisive character in France, with injuries stunting his progress, but a further 85 goals have been recorded while adding to his medal collection.

Much of the attention on Neymar at present is focused on his future, with no extension to a contract due to expire in the summer of 2022 agreed with the Ligue 1 title holders.

