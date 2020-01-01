Sanjiv Goenka - No space for egos at ATK Mohun Bagan

The newly merged entity will be called ATK Mohun Bagan...

's principal owner and chairman of the RPSG Group Sanjiv Goenka confirmed that the new entity formed out of the ATK- merger deal will be called ATK Mohun Bagan.

The RPSG Group announced that they have acquired 80 per cent stake in the newly merged entity, with Mohun Bagan FC Pvt Ltd getting 20 per cent.

"It will be called ATK-Bohun Bagan. Discussions and dialogues have been on for a long while. Mohun Bagan is not just a club, it is a legacy and an emotion," Goenka told .

He further stressed his relation with the Kolkata football giant and clarified that decisions such as jersey colours will be taken by the club board.

"I have grown up with Bagan as a kid. For me, it is three generations of relation with Bagan. Every stakeholder of ATK will be a stakeholder in this.

"These (how the jersey will look) are things that the board should decide. There is no space for egos but there is space for sentiment and legacy."