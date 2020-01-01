OFFICIAL! ATK and Mohun Bagan to be known as ATK Mohun Bagan FC

The iconic green and maroon colours of the Mohun Bagan jersey retained...

FC is the new name of ATK and Mohun Bagan as exclusively revealed by Goal last month.

The club was registered under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs last month, as ‘ATK-Mohun Bagan Private Limited’ with five board members -- ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh, Mohun Bagan duo of Srinjoy Bose and Debashish Dutta, and two other members -- Gautam Ray and Sanjeev Mehra.

Later, Board of Control for Cricket in (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly along with principal owner Sanjeev Goenka have also been inducted on the board.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka, Principal Owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited, said, "My pronams to the many legends who have over decades contributed to the great legacy that Mohun Bagan is. I seek their blessings on this new journey. Mohun Bagan has been close to my heart since childhood. I have had the honour to watch the Green and Maroon play some of their best football. We respect the legacy and have retained the same jersey which generations down the line have embraced, adored and loved. My dream is to establish ATK Mohun Bagan as a world-class team which earns its place in the international circuit."

Mr. Srinjoy Bose and Mr Debashis Dutta, Directors of ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited, said, "We are indeed delighted that the Board of ATK Mohun Bagan has agreed to keep the colour green and maroon and the ' Pal Tola Nauka ' image as the house colour and the mnemonic of the new avatar of Mohun Bagan. These have been the heartbeat of millions of ardent football followers spread all across the globe. The spirit of sports and camaraderie lives on. We have utmost faith and confidence that this entity under the able guidance of the board will carry forward the 131 years of Legacy and Heritage which will resonate in the global arena of Football. In one sentence this avtaar will be glorius past vibrant future ."

Mr. Sourav Ganguly, co-owner ATK Mohun Bagan Private Limited, said, "I salute the coming together of ATK and Mohun Bagan. Together the brand name ATK Mohun Bagan will create history."

The iconic green and maroon colours of Mohun Bagan jersey retained

The board of directors promised to build a world class football academy in the state of West Bengal in order to tap and upgrade the talent of local platers in order to help Bengal become the ‘Powerhouse of Indian football’. The club will also launch ATK Mohun Bagan soccer schools across the country to ensure mass participation of the sport with quality football education guaranteed.

The two clubs had decided to enter into a merger back in January 2020 that would help Mohun Bagan enter the ISL from the 2020-21 season.

The new entity was supposed to come into existence on June 1, 2020, but due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting nationwide lockdown since March 25, the deal was delayed. With the new company already being reserved, an official announcement from both parties is expected soon.

Mohun Bagan won the league title for the fifth time in their history this year and ATK won their third ISL title beating in the final back in March.

Other than participating in the ISL, the merged entity will also take part in the group stages of 2021 by using Mohun Bagan’s 2019-20 champions’ slot.