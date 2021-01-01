'We need to score goals' - ATK Mohun Bagan boss Antonio Habas wants his team to improve in the final third

ATK Mohun Bagan scored the only goal of the match in the 90th minute.

A late goal by David Williams helped sink Chennaiyin in the 2020-21 clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Despite the win, ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas felt that neither team was effective but he is happy to pick up all three points as it will take them closer to their objective.

"Nobody was that effective today. The most important thing is to play and earn three points. No one was fantastic but we are one step closer to our objective (to lead the league table)," Habas said after the game.

ATK Mohun Bagan created chances but failed to find the back of the net until substitute David Williams headed in Javier Hernandez's corner-kick. Their star striker Roy Krishna has also looked out of touch in the last few matches.

"We are struggling to score goals. The team needs to improve in scoring goals. We are training to score goals. But in this league, it is not possible to train 2-3 days because we have to play another match. But we have to improve our attack," the Spaniard said.

"I think that the team sometimes does well but not always. We also have the pressure of achieving our target. Players are not machines," he added.

David Williams headed home the winner off a brilliant ball whipped in by Javier Hernandez from the corner. Habas mentioned that his team has been working on set pieces from the beginning of the season.

"We have been working on set pieces from the first day of the season. Rotation is important to us. I want all the players to play and participate.

Speaking on Edu Garcia'S injury, he said, "I don't know, that is for the doctor (to figure out)."