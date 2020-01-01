ATK Mohun Bagan's Antonio Habas: We didn't convert our chances

ATK Mohun Bagan looked like the better side in the first-half but they failed to convert their chances against Hyderabad...

had chances to score against Hyderabad in their 2020-21 (ISL) match on Friday but an organized display by Thangboi Singto's men forced Bagan head coach Antonio Habas to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Both the goals in the match came in the second-half as Manvir Singh (54th minute) opened the scoresheet for ATK Mohun Bagan and Joao Victor (65') netted an equalizer from the spot. Bagan head coach Antonio Habas was not pleased was his team's performance as he believes that his side failed to convert chances.

"I think the team has played better in other games this season in attack. We had many chances to score but couldn't. We lost the match (doing) stupid moves. It was not a penalty (in the second half for Hyderabad)," Antonio Habas said after the game.

Habas also mentioned that his team needs time and needs to find a balance between attack and defence. Bagan will next take on and Habas said that his focus will be on preparing his side for the next fixture.

"We need time, (with) the team we have, we don't have fine technical matches where we balance between our attack and defence. We have to prepare (for the game against FC Goa)," Habas said.

Before signing off, Habas mentioned that Tiri missed out because he was sidelined with an injury.