At a public auction, Messi is selling a piece of his Barcelona legacy

Argentine football icon Lionel Messi is set to sell a cherished personal item from his glory days at Barcelona, a symbolic gesture that recalls his remarkable 17-year spell with the Catalan club.

After a 17-year career with the Blaugrana, during which he won 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies and four Champions League crowns, and providing 303 assists in 778 matches, Messi is now bidding farewell to a tangible piece of his legacy.

The vehicle in question

The 38-year-old has listed his 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupé in a public auction organised by SBX Cars, scheduled for next Monday.

The vehicle accompanied him during his final campaign with the club (2020–2021) and is regarded as a rare combination of sporting performance and everyday luxury.

According to the Creatorzine website, the car—originally registered in Barcelona, the city inseparably linked to Messi’s name—is now in Berlin and is in excellent condition, with just 14,173 miles on the clock and a recent TÜV inspection.

Under the bonnet sits a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 producing 453 hp, sprinting from 0–60 mph in 3.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of 168 mph.

Power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 453 hp, propelling the SUV from 0–60 mph in 3.9 seconds and on to a 168 mph top speed.

While the market value is around £100,000, its real worth comes from its place in Messi’s Barça legacy.