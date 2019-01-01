Aston Villa vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Marco Silva's Toffees arrive at Villa Park with the aim of breaking a club record that has stood for more than 100 years

host in the Premier League’s Friday match, with Dean Smith’s side chasing their first points of the season at Villa Park.

The Birmingham club suffered a 3-1 defeat to on the opening day of the season and then slipped to a 2-1 reverse against Bournemouth last week, rendering them one of four sides to have lost their opening two matches.

, meanwhile, have kicked off in positive style, securing four points from two games in which they have not conceded a single goal.

Squads & Team News

Position Aston Villa squad Goalkeepers Heaton, Steer, Nyland, Kalinic Defenders Taylor, Konsa, Targett, Engels, Guilbert, Elmohamady, Hause, Mings Midfielders Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Lansbury, Grealish, Nakamba, Hourihane, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Jota, O'Hare, Ramsey, Tshibola Forwards Wesley, Davis

James Chester continues to miss out for Aston Villa, but the hosts can welcome back Kortney Hause to their squad.

Jonathan Kodjia is absent in attack, but it has been at the other end of the park that the Villans have struggled.

Possible Aston Villa starting XI: Heaton; Elmohamady, Engels, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Hourihane, Grealish; Trezeguet, Moraes, El Ghazi

Position Everton squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg, Lossl Defenders Bains, Keane, Digne, Mina, Coleman, Holgate, Martina, Sidibe Midfielders Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Davies, Andre Gomes, Mirallas, Delph, Gbamin Forwards Bernard, Walcott, Tosun, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Niasse, Kean, Iwobi, Bolasie

Summer signing Fabian Delph is still absent for Everton, though the Toffees were boosted this week by the news that Lucas Digne is fine, despite limping off last weekend.

Leighton Baines is in contention to feature, while Moise Kean could make his first start. Fellow summer signings Djibril Sidibe and Alex Iwobi should also be in the squad.

Possible Everton starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gbamin, Gomes; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Kean

Match Preview

Aston Villa will aim to get their Premier League campaign up and running on Friday against Everton, with the hosts seeking to get off the mark after a couple of setbacks.

Tottenham proved too strong for Dean Smith’s side on the opening day of the season, despite John McGinn putting the Birmingham side into the lead, while they disappointed in a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth last weekend in which Douglas Luiz’s cracking 71st-minute strike proved a mere consolation.

Smith claimed after the loss to the Cherries that his side were “taught a harsh lesson” and he will hope that over the course of the week his squad have learned from it.

The former boss has been forced to adopt a positive mantra early in the season, notably to defend striker Wesley, who has come in for criticism after only two matches, but he admits that Friday’s fixture will be a difficult affair.

“It’ll be a very tough game,” he told the media on Thursday. “They were a top 10 club last season.

“Their defensive organisation is good, they’re tough to breach and they are very well coached. But they have also not scored a lot of goals – they’ve only got one this season.

“The bookies have made them favourites to win at Villa Park. I am sure our players will have something to say about that.”

Indeed, the Merseysiders have yet to concede a goal in competitive football this season, with six cleansheets in succession when friendlies are considered.

They might have netted only two of their own during that period but their rock-solid rearguard, which is behind only and since the beginning of 2019 in terms of goals conceded, is set to underpin their efforts to break into the top six come the end of the season.

“The numbers are fantastic, not just in the past two games but also how we finished last season,” manager Marco Silva said when asked to consider the prospect of the Toffees opening up with three shut outs for the first time in 107 years.

“We have to keep working really hard. When you can win with a clean sheet, it is fantastic as a coach. Even if we have an attacking philosophy and like to play offensive football.”

The last time the clubs met was at Villa Park in March 2016, with the Merseysiders running out 3-1 victors. A similar outcome would break their run of cleansheets, but it is an outcome Silva would surely accept.